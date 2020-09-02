Joe Kennedy, Scion Of Family Dynasty, Defeated In US Senate Bid

Joe Kennedy III is the grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy (AFP)

Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy, conceded defeat in his bid for a seat in the US Senate Tuesday, a major blow for the legendary American political dynasty.

The 39-year-old Kennedy said he had called his opponent, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, 74, "to congratulate him and to pledge my support to him and his campaign in the months ahead."

