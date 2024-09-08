Joe Biden Has Taken 532 Off Days As President, Almost 40% Of His Tenure

Joe Biden has accumulated more vacation days in a shorter period than the average American worker

US President Joe Biden has spent a significant amount of time on vacation during his term in office, revealed a recent analysis by the Republican National Committee. According to the data, the 81-year-old has taken 532 vacation days in less than four years, which accounts for approximately 40 per cent of his time in office.

This means that President Biden has accumulated more vacation days in a shorter period than the average American worker would in nearly five decades. The average American receives 11 days of vacation per year, making President Biden's vacation time equivalent to about 48 years' worth of vacation days for the average citizen.

Critics argue that the President's extensive vacation time is inappropriate, especially during a time of global uncertainty and domestic challenges. Mark Paoletta, former general counsel of the White House budget office under President Donald Trump, stated, “The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” as per the NY Post.

Critics have also pointed to issues such as inflation, border security and international conflicts, suggesting that the President should be more focused on addressing these concerns.

However, presidential aides maintain that President Biden, like his predecessors, works remotely and remains on call even when on vacation. Despite this, some have questioned the frequency and duration of his breaks, with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) jokingly suggesting that he should take more time off.

A comparison of President Biden's vacation time to that of previous presidents reveals that he has taken more time off than his predecessors. While former US President Donald Trump spent 26 per cent of his presidency on personal trips, President Biden's 40 per cent out-of-office ratio surpasses that. In contrast, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama vacationed for just 11 per cent of their two-term presidencies, and Jimmy Carter took only 79 days' worth of breaks during his single term.