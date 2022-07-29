Joe Biden, Xi Jinping Agree To Meet Face-To-Face: US Official

This will be the first in-person meeting with China's Xi Jinping since Joe Biden took office.

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call Thursday to schedule what would be their first in-person summit since Biden took office, a US official told reporters.

They "discussed the value of meeting face-to-face and agreed to have their teams follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

