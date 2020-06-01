'Nation In Pain': Joe Biden Visits Scene Of US Anti-Racism Protest

Joe Biden posted a picture of him speaking with a black family at the cordoned-off site.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the scene of an anti-racism protest in the state of Delaware on Sunday, saying that the United States was "in pain".

"We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us," Biden wrote in Twitter, posting a picture of him speaking with a black family at the cordoned-off site where a protesters had gathered on Saturday night.

"As President, I will help lead this conversation -- and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington."

