Joe Biden Urges Senate Not To Confirm Donald Trump's Court Pick Before Polls

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday called on the US Senate to refrain from confirming President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee until after the November 3 election.

"The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress," Biden said, just moments after Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump predicted that Barrett, a staunch conservative, will get a "very quick" confirmation in the Republican-controlled senate.