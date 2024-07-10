Biden To Meet Zelensky At NATO Summit Tomorrow

Joe Biden will meet his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow in Washington.

US President Joe Biden will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington on Thursday to show "unwavering support" for Kyiv, the White House said.

"On Thursday afternoon, President Biden will meet with President Zelensky of Ukraine to discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russian aggression," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing Tuesday.

