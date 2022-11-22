Joe Biden Tells Little Boy To 'Go Steal A Pumpkin' To Avoid His 'Boring' Speech

The well-behaved boy instead opted to politely listen to the President.

US President Joe Biden on Monday told a little boy that he is allowed to do anything he wants to do, including stealing a pumpkin, to avoid his 'boring' speech. Mr Biden said this during a Friendsgiving dinner with service members and military families at Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

The US President jokingly approached the eldest of four children. The boy was taking care of his three younger siblings as his mother spoke and his father took care of the infant.

While grasping the boy's shoulder, Mr Biden said, "This has to be boring, boring, boring for these kids who are standing up here."

He added, "You're allowed to do anything you want to do, including go steal a pumpkin if you want - anything you want to do."

Watch the video here:

BIDEN: “You're allowed to do anything you want including go steal a pumpkin if you want. Anything you want to do.” pic.twitter.com/UdPoNsD6Fj — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) November 22, 2022

According to New York Post, Mr Biden attempts at humour continued. He told the troops that the reason "we came is the chef's not bad."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for all you've done. By the way, I'm serving mashed potatoes so come to my place," Biden said.

After a while, the US president clicked a selfie with the family and whispered something into the baby's ear.

The president was then swiftly handed a bowl of what appeared to be ice cream before he and the first lady greeted troops, including sitting for conversation and posing for photos, New York Post reported.