'We're All So Relieved': Joe Biden Tells George Floyd's Family After Verdict

President Joe Biden told the family of George Floyd how "relieved" he was Tuesday after a jury found a former policeman guilty of murder in the African-American man's racially charged killing.

"We're all so relieved," Biden said in a phone call that was played on speaker phone and shared on social media by the family in Minneapolis.

"It's really important," Biden said, promising to bring the family to the White House on Air Force One.

