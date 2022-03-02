'We're Coming For Your Ill-Begotten Gains': Biden Warns Russian Oligarchs

Joe Biden State Of Union Address: US President Joe Biden said the world has "isolated" Vladimir Putin.

The world has "isolated" Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces pouring into Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday, vowing that devastating sanctions would "sap" Russia's economic strength and weaken its military.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden told members of Congress in his first State of the Union address, adding "he has no idea what's coming" in terms of economic penalties and punishment.

The American president also took aim at Russian oligarchs and "corrupt leaders" who he said have bilked billions of dollars off Putin's regime, warning them "We're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)