The move "makes a very strong point," Biden said on arrest warrant against Putin.

Joe Biden said Friday the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on accusations of a war crime for deporting Ukrainian children was "justified."

The move "makes a very strong point," the US president told reporters at the White House, while noting that the United States is not a member of the ICC.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)