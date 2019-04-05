Joe Biden Says 'Very Close' To Announcing If He Runs For US President

Joe Biden is polling as the frontrunner despite not officially being in the race

Former US vice president Joe Biden said Friday he was on the cusp of announcing his 2020 plans, acknowledging he was watching his words carefully so as not to "start the clock" on a presidential campaign.

"I am very close to making a decision to stand before you all relatively soon," Biden, who is polling as the frontrunner despite not officially being in the race, told reporters after addressing union workers in Washington.

"Even if I knew for certain that I was going to run for president back in Thanksgiving, my intention from the beginning, if I were to run, would be the last person to announce."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.