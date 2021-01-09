Joe Biden Says US 'Congress Can Decide' On Donald Trump's Impeachment

US President-elect Joe Biden said: "We're going to do our job." (File)

US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday refused to weigh in on moves to impeach President Donald Trump, saying the matter was up to Congress.

"What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide," he told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, two days after Trump encouraged a mob of supporters to march on Congress.

"We're going to do our job and Congress can decide how to proceed," he said.

