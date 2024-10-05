Advertisement

Biden Says Israel Should Consider Alternatives To Striking Iran Oil Fields

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden told reporters.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Biden Says Israel Should Consider Alternatives To Striking Iran Oil Fields
Joe Biden urged Israel to avoid striking Iran's oil facilities.
Washington:

President Joe Biden on Friday urged Israel against striking Iran's oil facilities, a day after he said the United States was discussing the possibility of such strikes with its ally.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Iran War, Joe Biden, Israel
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Public Allowed To See Video Evidence In Mass Rape Trial In France
Biden Says Israel Should Consider Alternatives To Striking Iran Oil Fields
Iran Attacks Israel Live Updates: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In South Lebanon Combat Ops, Says Army
Next Article
Iran Attacks Israel Live Updates: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In South Lebanon Combat Ops, Says Army
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com