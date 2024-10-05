Biden Says Israel Should Consider Alternatives To Striking Iran Oil Fields

Joe Biden urged Israel to avoid striking Iran's oil facilities.
Washington:
President Joe Biden on Friday urged Israel against striking Iran's oil facilities, a day after he said the United States was discussing the possibility of such strikes with its ally.
"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden told reporters.
