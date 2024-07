Biden said Thursday he would still be ready to deal with Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he would still be ready to deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping well into a second term as he faced questions over his advancing years and fitness for office.

"I'm ready to deal with them now and three years from now... there isn't any world leader that I'm not prepared to deal with," he told reporters at the White House.