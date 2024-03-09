Biden Says Gaza Ceasefire By Ramadan 'Looking Tough'

Biden warned Friday that it would be "tough" to secure Gaza ceasefire by Ramdan.

US President Joe Biden warned Friday that it would be "tough" to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"It's looking tough," Biden told reporters when asked if a deal to halt the five-month-old conflict could be achieved by Ramadan, which is due to start as early as Sunday depending on the sighting of the moon.

