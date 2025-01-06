Biden Remembers US Capitol Attack, Assures Peaceful Transition Of Power To Trump

The outgoing US President Joe Biden has condemned what he called the "unrelenting effort" to downplay the January 6 Capitol attack, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters overran the US Senate building in an attempt to block certification of the 2020 election.

In an opinion piece published on Sunday in The Washington Post, Mr Biden recalled "violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol" on January 6, 2021, as he sought to contrast that day's chaos with what he promises will be an orderly transition returning Mr Trump to power for a second term.

"We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault...And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year," Mr Biden wrote.

The US Congress is set to convene amid the winter storm in Washington on Monday to certify Donald Trump's victory in November's election - in a session presided over by the candidate he defeated, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden noted that the upcoming certification would proceed peacefully without the violence seen in 2021, and highlighted the contrast between that chaotic day and the orderly transition planned for this year.

"On this January 6, order will be called. Clerks, staff and members of Congress will gather to certify the results of a free and fair presidential election and ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Capitol Police will stand guard over the citadel of our democracy," the US Presidnet wrote.

He did not mention incoming President Trump directly but said "An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite - even erase - the history of that day."

"To tell us we didn't see what we all saw with our own eyes," Biden wrote. "We cannot allow the truth to be lost."

He vowed that the election would be certified peacefully. "I have invited the incoming president to the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, and I will be present for his inauguration that afternoon," even though Mr Trump skipped Biden's inauguration in 2021.

"But on this day, we cannot forget. This is what we owe those who founded this nation, those who have fought for it and died for it. And we should commit to remembering January 6, 2021, every year," he added.