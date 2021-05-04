Joe Biden Raises US Refugee Limit To 62,500 After Criticism

The earlier cap "did not reflect America's values", Biden said in a statement (File)

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he is raising the number of refugees allowed into the United States to 62,500, up from the 15,000 cap imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The change follows heavy criticism of Biden from allies for his earlier decision to keep the Trump-era limits.

The 15,000 cap "did not reflect America's values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees," Biden said in a statement.

