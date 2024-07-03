Biden 'Knows How To Come Back' After Poor Debate: Spokeswoman

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden can bounce back from his poor debate performance last week, adding there was no need for him to prove his cognitive abilities.

"He knows how to come back," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that his medical team had previously said a cognitive test for Biden, 81, "is not warranted, it is not necessary."

