Biden Insists 'Matter Is Now Closed' After Documents Probe

US President Joe Biden tried to draw a line Thursday under a Justice Department report that said he kept classified documents before coming to office but would not face charges.

"I was pleased to see they reached the conclusion I believed all along they would reach -- that there would be no charges brought in this case and the matter is now closed," Biden said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)