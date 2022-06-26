Joe Biden In Germany For G7 Meet. On Agenda: Russia, World Economy

Joe Biden G7 Summit: US President Joe Biden flew from Washington to Munich.

President Joe Biden touched down in Germany on Saturday to attend the G7 summit with the leaders of key US allies to discuss their united front against Russia and troubling weakness in the world economy.

Biden flew from Washington to Munich and was boarding the Marine One helicopter for the short flight to the summit location, Schloss Elmau. His first talks during his three-day stay will be with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany on Sunday.

