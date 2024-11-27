Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron Hail Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire As Step Toward "Lasting Calm"

A ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon," the two leaders said in a joint statement.

Earlier, the Israeli government approved the truce with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hailing "many weeks of tireless diplomacy", Biden and Macron said the deal "will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes" on both sides of the border.

The United States and France will work "to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented, and enforced, and remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence", they added.

Paris and Washington will meanwhile also lead international efforts for "capacity-building" of the Lebanese army, they said.

The two countries will also seek to support economic development throughout Lebanon "to advance stability and prosperity in the region", the joint statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)