Joe Biden Cancels Post-G7 Asia Tour Amid Debt Crisis: Sources

US President Joe Biden will cut short a major trip to Asia this week.

US President Joe Biden will cut short a major trip to Asia this week, returning Sunday to Washington for high-stakes negotiations with Republicans to avert a potentially catastrophic debt default, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Biden has cancelled planned stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea, but still intends to attend the upcoming G7 meeting in Japan, according to the individuals, who were not authorized to speak publicy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)