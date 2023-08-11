Biden Asks Congress For $13 Billion In New Ukraine Military Aid

Joe Biden's administration asked Congress for more than $13 billion in new military aid for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked Congress for more than $13 billion in new military spending for Ukraine, citing the need for continued support following Russia's "unprovoked" invasion of the country last year.

The funding would support Ukraine and other vulnerable countries "impacted by Russia's unprovoked and brutal invasion," Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to Congressional leader Kevin McCarthy and others.

