Joe Biden Appoints 2 Indian-American CEOs To US Advisory Committee

Joe Biden announced a team of who will be a part of the US Advisory Committee. (File)

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) named two Indian-Americans -- Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

President Biden announced a team of 14 people who will be a part of the US Advisory Committee - Revathi Advaithi, Manish Bapna, Timothy Michael Broas, Thomas M Conway, Erica RH Fuchs, Marlon E Kimpson, Ryan, Shonda Yvette Scott, Elizabeth Shuler, Nina Szlosberg-Landis and Wendell P Weeks, read the White House press release.

Revathi Advaithi is the Chief Executive Officer of Flex, the global manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products to improve the world.

Since assuming the role in 2019, Ms Advaithi has been responsible for architecting the company's strategic direction and leading Flex through a transformation that is defining a new era in manufacturing.

Ms Advaithi is focused on driving technology innovation, supply chain, and responsible, sustainable manufacturing solutions across various industries and end markets.

Prior to Flex, Revathi Advaithi was President and Chief Operating Officer for the electrical sector business for Eaton, a company with over USD 20 billion in sales and 102,000 employees. She had corporate responsibility for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. Previously, Ms Advaithi was President of Eaton's electrical sector, Americas, and was responsible for North, South, and Central America.

Mr Advaithi is a Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Advanced Manufacturing CEO Community and joined the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. She serves on the Board of Directors of Uber and Catalyst.org.

Ms Advaithi was recognized on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list for four consecutive years and named one of Business Today's Most Powerful Women in India. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Manish Bapna is the President and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). NRDC has been behind many of the most significant environmental milestones of the last half century--from the creation of bedrock environmental laws to landmark legal victories, and foundational research.

During his 25-year career, Mr Bapna's leadership roles have focused on tackling the root causes of poverty and climate change with strategies that are equitable, durable, and scalable. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the World Resources Institute, a research organization focused on the intersection of the environment and human development, for more than 14 years.

An economist by training, he got his start at McKinsey & Company and the World Bank before pursuing a career in advocacy at the Bank Information Center. He has master's degrees in Business and Political and Economic Development from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT.

The Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations is an advisory committee established to provide overall policy advice to the United States Trade Representative on matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States including negotiating objectives and bargaining positions before entering into trade agreements, the impact of the implementation of trade agreements, matters concerning the operation of any trade agreement once entered into, and other matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States.

The Committee includes up to 45 members recommended by the US Trade Representative who are appointed by the President and have expertise in general trade, investment, and development issues, including representatives of non-federal governments, labor, industry, agriculture, small business, service industries, retailers, nongovernmental environmental and conservation organizations, and consumer interests, added the release

