China's President Xi Warns Against 'New Cold War' at SCO Regional Summit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against "colour revolutions" and a "new Cold War" Tuesday, according to a state media readout of his speech to a virtual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders.

"We must be highly vigilant against external forces fomenting a 'new Cold War' and creating confrontation in the region, and resolutely oppose any country interfering in internal affairs and staging a 'colour revolution' for any reason," Xi said.

