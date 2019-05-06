Jet Traveling From Las Vegas To Mexico Lost, Says Official

Mexican newspaper Reforma said the plane had 11 passengers and three crew members on board.

World | | Updated: May 06, 2019 23:45 IST
It was not yet clear if any of the passengers survived. (Representational)


MEXICO CITY: 

A jet traveling from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Monterrey in northern Mexico never reached its destination and has been lost, a Mexican transport ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Officials were looking for the aircraft and it was not yet clear if any of the passengers survived, the spokesman added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


