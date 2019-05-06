Jet Traveling From Las Vegas To Mexico Lost, Says Official

It was not yet clear if any of the passengers survived. (Representational)

A jet traveling from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Monterrey in northern Mexico never reached its destination and has been lost, a Mexican transport ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Officials were looking for the aircraft and it was not yet clear if any of the passengers survived, the spokesman added.

Mexican newspaper Reforma said the plane had 11 passengers and three crew members on board.

