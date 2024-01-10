Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Claims She Had Sex With Another 'Prince' In France

Recent court documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case have disclosed that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a survivor, had sexual encounters with a second "prince" in France. Giuffre, who previously alleged being forced into having sex with Britain's Prince Andrew, revealed the information during a 2016 deposition in a lawsuit against Epstein's ex-lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

The unsealed documents, released Tuesday, contain transcripts from a 2016 deposition of Giuffre, who accused Epstein of sexual abuse and orchestrating encounters with influential men, including Prince Andrew when she was 17. The revelation came during a questioning session where Giuffre was asked, "What other world leaders were you sexually trafficked to?" She responded, "Prince Andrew for one," and later mentioned being introduced to another person "as a prince", reported the NY Post.

Giuffre shared that she met this supposed royal at a big party in the South of France in 2001 when she was 17. She could not name the prince but mentioned he spoke a “foreign language” and English well. Giuffre testified that she engaged with “the Prince” alone under the instructions of Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell and that they were well aware that she was being sex-trafficked to this prince.

"They were present before the sexual activity and then I went to have sexual activity with him alone … on the instruction of Epstein and Ghislaine,” she claimed. The recently released court documents also show testimonies from Maxwell who vehemently denied Giuffre's charges, insisting she was lying.

Virginia Giuffre also claimed to have seen Bill Clinton on Epstein's Caribbean island, not just once but twice. She mentioned another familiar face, former presidential candidate Al Gore, with his wife Tipper. Giuffre clarified that she spotted them during dinner, having private conversations, but did not accuse them of anything.

In a 2015 deposition, lawyers questioned Giuffre about the specific instance in 2001 when she alleges spending time with Prince Andrew. "Were you paid $10,000 - $15,000 by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein for having sex with Prince Andrew?" she was asked, to which she responded, "Yes, I did receive $15,000. I don't know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in American dollars."

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military and royal titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II, settled a $12 million lawsuit brought by Giuffre. However, he has always denied any wrongdoing, stating he never met Giuffre.