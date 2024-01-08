Who Is Nadia Marcinko, Jeffrey Epstein's 'Global Girl' Missing Since Files Released

Nadia Marcinkova flew with the Jeffrey Epstein around the world on his private plane.

An aide of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been missing since a New York court unsealed details about the case earlier this week. The document details how Epstein, a financier, ran a sex trafficking scandal and was at times aided by top politicians and other celebrities. The names of two former presidents, a member of the UK royal family, and celebrities were among the unredacted information.

Nadia Marcinkova, who spent years by Epstein's side, has not been seen at her home since the public release of the Epstein files, according to the New York Post. The model-turned-pilot is one of the most mysterious and elusive characters in the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Epstein brought Marcinkova to the US in 2001 when she was 15 years old. He often used to call her his "Yugoslavian sex slave", according to testimonies by other victims.

Reports reveal that as years went by, Marcinkova morphed into an abuser herself and continued to stay with Epstein. She often flew with the US financier around the world on his private plane 'Lolita Express', a name it received because of all the underage girls it flew on it. It is still not known if Marcinkova ever acted as Epstein's pilot.

She has been accused of procuring victims for Epstein and sometimes even participating in the sexual abuse but has never faced charged despite the accusations.

In a video from 2017, Marcinkova is featured playing a prank on a flight instructor at a Palm Springs airport. Initially presenting herself as a studious aviation student, she later surprised everyone with her impressive aerial acrobatic skills. After the flight, she seamlessly transitioned into the role of a high-fashion model, highlighting her versatile persona.

Marcinkova's testimony, in which she invoked her right against self-incrimination dozens of times, was revealed on Friday as part of troves of documents that were unsealed this week. The documents stem from a 2015 civil suit by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was one of the many young girls trafficked by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

A New York judge on Wednesday began unsealing the identities of people linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the US financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

Some of the notable inclusions in the documents, which include almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, were former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, physicist Stephen Hawking, and pop star Michael Jackson.