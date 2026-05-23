Epstein's Long-time Assistant Lists 3 Names Accused Of Sexual Abuse: Report

A major development has emerged in the congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein after his long-time assistant reportedly provided investigators with the names of three alleged abusers in the convicted sex offender's network.

The assistant, Sarah Kellen, accused these men of sexual abuse, during a closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee. The testimony has been described by committee chairman James Comer as a 'promising lead' in the ongoing probe, reported CNN.

“The new names, that's what we've been waiting for. I'm more optimistic today than I have been a long time,” Comer said.

While Comer initially declined to publicly identify the individuals, he described the interview as “substantive and productive” and said the committee plans to release a transcript of the testimony.

Sarah Kellen Describes Alleged Abuse

During several hours of testimony on Thursday, Kellen denied being Epstein's co-conspirator and instead described herself as a victim. According to her opening remarks shared with CNN, Kellen claimed that she “worked for and was sexually and psychologically abused by Jeffrey Epstein.”

She further added that the abuse occurred "on average on a weekly basis" and at times turned violent. She alleged that Epstein assaulted her repeatedly, saying, “It included Jeffrey entering my room in the middle of the night and putting his fingers inside me, waking me up from my sleep."

Kellen also told lawmakers that she had "nowhere else to go. I had no money, no family, no education, and no sense that I deserved any better.”

New Names

Sources familiar with the testimony later identified the three men named by Kellen as Frederic Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist; Philip Levine, former Miami Beach mayor and entrepreneur; and Patrick Demarchelier, a French fashion photographer.

According to sources, Kellen accused Fekkai and Levine of sexually assaulting her, while alleging that Demarchelier exposed himself to her. She reportedly claimed that one alleged assault involving Fekkai occurred in the early 2000s during a trip to Hawaii, before she met Epstein.

Their connection with Epstein has not resulted in criminal charges against any of the men, and Comer said the claims were previously unknown to the committee.

Responses and Denials Surface

A representative for Fekkai strongly denied the allegations, stating that he “never abused anyone”.

"He never participated in any illegal behavior. He knew nothing about Epstein's repugnant depravity or trafficking. He did nothing wrong,” the representative, Mark Herr, said.

Philip Levine earlier acknowledged knowing Epstein but maintained that he only met the disgraced financier a few times and regretted it. CNN reported that attempts were made to contact representatives connected to Demarchelier, who died in 2022.

A New Lead

Comer said Kellen's charges against the men will provide investigators with a new lead to pursue. “Of all the people that we've interviewed thus far, this was by far the most substantive and productive interview that we've had,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

According to Comer, the Justice Department did not interview Kellen until 2019, citing that as an example of how investigators mishandled the case. “More evidence emerges every time we bring somebody in that the government failed the victims. That's the obvious,” he added.

Mentions of Trump During Testimony

According to sources familiar with the interview, Kellen also spoke about Epstein's relationship with US President Donald Trump. She reportedly said she never personally witnessed inappropriate conduct involving Trump but believed the two were once close because Epstein displayed photographs of Trump across several properties.