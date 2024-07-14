Jeff Bezos Praises Donald Trump's 'Grace And Courage' After Assassination Bid

"So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims," Mr Bezos posted on X.

Tech leaders condemned an assassination attempt aimed at former US President Donald Trump during an election rally, stressing that political violence is intolerable. Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families."

The Chief Executive Officers of other tech giants Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta also posted on social media, wishing for Mr Trump's speedy recovery while criticising the use of violence. "I pray for President Trump's rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he was "shocked" by the incident. "I'm shocked by the shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable, and we must all come together to strongly oppose it," he said on X.

Meanwhile, the 45th US President was hit in the ear in an assassination bid by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today. Blood was visible on his cheeks and mouth. The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He has been killed. A spectator was also killed in the shooting and two others were "critically" injured, officials said.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential contender, whose team claimed he was "fine," was attacked shortly as he began his speech. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social account.

He added, "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening." Earlier in the statement, he stated, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."