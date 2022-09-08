Jeff Bezos Ex Wife Mackenzie Scott Donates 2 Luxury Mansions Worth $55 Million to Charity

Ms Scott donated "two single-family residences valued at $55 million".

American philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two of her Beverly Hills mansions, valued at $55 million, to a charitable foundation.

Ms Scott is among the billionaires who have signed a pledge to give away the majority of their wealth to charity. Now, she has taken her philanthropy a step further - by giving up her own longtime, and luxurious, homes.

The California Community Foundation (CCF) - a nonprofit philanthropic organisation - announced that Ms Scott donated "two single-family residences valued at $55 million".

Also Read | Once "Unfilmable" Trilogy, Amazon's $1 Billion Bet On "Lord Of The Rings"

"We applaud and are grateful to MacKenzie Scott's extraordinary philanthropic investment in Los Angeles," said CCF President & CEO Antonia Hernandez, as per a press note.

"Her singular commitment - here and across the country - to transformative philanthropy has already secured the long-term future of dozens of non-profits. With the California Community Foundation, her generosity will support organizations struggling to solve some of the most intractable issues facing our community. We are grateful for her partnership," the CCF President added.

New York Post reported that Ms Scott, who married high school teacher Dan Jewett in 2021, had received sole ownership of the homes following her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019. The former couple had purchased the first home back in 2017 for $24.45 million. They then bought the second home on the same street 10 years later in 2017 for $12.9 million.

According to the press release, the CCF now plans on selling the homes. The organisation said that they will be allocating 90% of sale proceeds to the Foundation's "affordable housing grantmaking". "The remaining funds will be allocated by CCF to support its immigrant integration program to advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home," CCF announced.

Also Read | Viral Photo Shows First Ever Job Listing For Amazon Posted By Jeff Bezos

As per the Post, Ms Scott's net worth is estimated at $37 billion through her 4% ownership stake in Amazon. In the past years, she has donated billions of dollars to hundreds of different charities and organisations devoted to race, gender and economic equality and other causes.