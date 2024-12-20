Advertisement

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Dine With Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago

The Amazon founder was accompanied by his fiance Lauren Sanchez.

Read Time: 2 mins
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Dine With Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago
Elon Musk and Donald Trump (File)

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, two of the world's wealthiest individuals, on Wednesday joined US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for dinner.

The Amazon founder was accompanied by his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. This was his first dinner with Donald Trump after his historic victory against Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

In a video shared on X, Jeff Bezos is seen making his way into the resort with Lauren Sanchez. 

Elon Musk's comment to a post on X in a way confirmed his presence at the meeting over dinner. The Tesla boss said, "It was a great conversation". Apart from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman of OpenAI, TikTok's Shou Zi Chew as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook have paid a visit to the Florida estate. 

The meeting comes after Jeff Bezos pledged $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration committee via Amazon.

It must be noted that Mr Bezos' Blue Origin had last year won a $3.4 billion NASA contract for building a spacecraft to fly astronauts to and from the moon's surface.

Not to forget, Donald Trump has had a bitter-sweet relationship with Bezos over the years, but it seemed to have improved after The Washington Post, owned by the tech mogul, refused to endorse any of the two candidates -- Trump and Kamala Harris -- during the US presidential election, breaking with its long tradition of usually backing the Democrats.

Earlier this month, Jeff Bezos said he's “optimistic” about Donald Trump's second term while speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York.

“I'm actually very optimistic this time around... He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I'm going to help him," Bezos said.

“We do have too many regulations in this country,” Bezos added.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, ahead of his second term, has also stated that he seeks to re-establish ties with several business leaders.

“I want to get ideas from them... Look, we want them to do well,” Trump said at an event last week.

Comments

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezoz, Donald Trump
Other Verticals
