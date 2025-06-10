JD Vance's Deportation Threat To Fashion Critic Who Mocked His Style

US Vice President JD Vance appeared to advocate for deporting a popular fashion blogger who criticised his dressing style in the past. Derek Guy, the fashion commentator behind the popular X account known as "Menswear Guy", came under Vance's line of fire after he opened up about coming to the United States illegally from Canada as a kid after his father found work in the country.

In a series of posts on X, Guy recounted his immigration journey, saying his mother crossed the Canadian border carrying him, while he was still a baby, after his family fled Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. He also admitted that his family never had any legal documentation.

"My family escaped Vietnam after the Tet Offensive and went through an arduous journey that eventually landed them in Canada. My father worked there for a time as a janitor; my mother, a secretary. When work fell through, my dad was offered to work with his sister in the United States, so he went, as our family needed money. He ended up staying in the US longer than he was supposed to - not knowing immigration laws - and asked my mom to come be with him. Of course, she went and carried me over the border while I was still a baby," he wrote.

I debated whether to share my story on here, but I guess I will.



I think there's an idea out there that millions of violent criminals are pouring across the border, carrying machetes and drugs, looking to harm Americans. Certainly, while some people fall into that category, the… — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 8, 2025

The fashion blogger admitted that he never had any legal documentation and falls into the category of an undocumented immigrant.

"I'm still unsure whether we technically broke an immigration law. The border between Canada and the United States was pretty porous (as it is today, for the most part). But either way, since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant. Yet, I've been in the United States since I was a baby. My identity and roots are very much based in this country, no different from anyone else," he said.

Extending support to protests in Los Angeles over Trump's crackdown on immigration, Guy noted that there are millions of people like him living in the US whose parents came to the country illegally.

"I think the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) sweeps are inhumane. I support and admire the protestors who are putting their bodies on the line for non-violent resistance. Ultimately, I think we need to solve this issue on a systemic level. It's unreasonable to me to expect that the government will deport some 10-20 million people. Even deporting 1 million will cause an insane amount of chaos, not to mention an incredible amount of wasteful government spending," he wrote.

He added that the purpose of his sharing his story was to help push back against the idea that "all undocumented immigrants are MS-13 members."

The fashion blogger had in the past made jesting fashion critiques of Vance and other elected officials.

Vance's Threat

Vance entered the discussion by replying with a meme on a separate X post about Guy's immigration status. The post said that the Vice President has "the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever," appearing to refer to the deportation of Guy.

The blogger shot back at Vance in a follow-up post, saying, "I think I can outrun you in these clothes."