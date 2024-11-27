Jay Bhattacharya: Covid Lockdown Critic To Be Trump's Health Agency Head

President-elect Donald Trump has announced India-Origin Dr Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of National Institutes of Health, the country's top public funder of medical research with a budget of some $47.3 billion.

Announcing his nomination, Trump said Stanford academic and US COVID policy critic Dr Bhattacharya would work with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to "restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America's biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease".

All about Jay Bhattacharya: