Japan Says Cannot Accept Changing Status Quo By Force Amid Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War: Japan says that it would continue to support Ukraine and step up sanctions on Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he could not accept any move anywhere in the world to change the status quo by force.

Kishida made the comments at the opening of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo. He also said Japan would continue to support Ukraine and step up sanctions on Russia through cooperation with countries including Germany.

