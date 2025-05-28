Japan's Ex-Princess Mako Welcomes First Child After Royal Exit: Report

Mako Komuro, the former Princess of Japan, who gave up her royal position to marry a commoner, has reportedly given birth to her first child in New York.

The birth was reportedly kept under wraps, and Japan's Imperial Household has not released an official statement.

The Akishino family's eldest daughter, who quit the Japanese Imperial Family in 2021 to marry her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro, has maintained a low profile since the couple moved to the United States, according to reports.

Ms Mako, 33, was earlier spotted shopping in New York. She was in loose attire, leaving the media to speculate about her pregnancy. The pair was seen with a pram, which fueled rumors about the impending arrival of a new member into the family, according to The Daily Guardian.

Despite the growing hype, the Imperial Household Agency has not yet provided official confirmation. The infant, when confirmed, will be the first great-grandchild of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

Mako Komuro is the eldest child of Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Fumihito (Prince Akishino). In 2021, she married Kei Komuro, a fellow student she met at Tokyo's International Christian University.

After a turbulent engagement, Ms Mako gave up her royal position to marry Mr Komuro and declared her intention to have a happy life with her "irreplaceable" husband.

Japanese imperial rules require female royals to give up their royal titles if they marry someone outside the imperial family; male royals are spared from this rule.

Ms Mako further declined the one-time payment of around $1.3 million customarily given to royal ladies who leave the imperial family after marriage.

The couple defied convention by skipping the customs and rituals customary for royal weddings, including a reception.

Following their modest wedding, the couple relocated to New York, where he is currently practising law.