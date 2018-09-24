Japanese Robots Send Pictures After Landing On Asteroid

The MINERVA-II1 with two rovers was launched from Japan's Hayabusa 2 probe, and landed on the surface of asteroid Ryugu.

World | | Updated: September 24, 2018 15:05 IST
The picture shows the asteroid with a slightly rocky surface.

New Delhi: 

The Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has successfully landed two rovers on an asteroid and the robots have sent the first set of photographs giving us a glimpse into what the asteroidal surface is like.

The agency shared the pictures through tweets. The MINERVA-II1 with two rovers was launched from Japan's Hayabusa 2 probe, and landed on the surface of asteroid Ryugu. JAXA tweeted that the rovers are in good condition and moving on the surface.

One of the pictures was captured right after separation of the rover from the spacecraft. It shows the Hayabusa 2 on top and Ryugu's surface. A second image more clearly shows the asteroid with a slightly rocky surface.

Here are the pictures:
 

The probe is on a mission to collect asteroid sample and return to Earth in December 2020.

MINERVA-II1asteroid RyuguHayabusa 2

