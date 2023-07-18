Japanese Restaurant In US Closes After Seven Diners Were Poisoned By Drugs

The restaurant chain said that they were not responsible for poisonings its customers.

A Japanese steakhouse in Santa Rosa County, Florida, has closed its doors after seven customers were reportedly poisoned with drugs while dining there, Fox News reported. Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar closed earlier this month after several customers complained that they felt sick after eating there which led to an investigation.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office started an investigation on June 10. However, it is not clear how the drugs got into the food.

The officials confirmed to Fox 10 that the substances tested positive for narcotics but did not disclose exactly what type of drugs were used.

The sheriff's office in a statement said, "We have been able to confirm seven victims at this time. All are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals."

The restaurant chain said that they were not responsible for poisonings its customers.

The restaurant posted a lengthy message on its Facebook account announcing its closure.

"After more than ten years of serving the Pace community, we have decided to close Nikko Japanese Steakhouse," the restaurant said. "It was determined by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office that there was nothing linking the restaurant to the accusations, and after a clear survey by the health department, we re-open our doors. We are so thankful to our regulars who came back to support us, unfortunately, it just wasn't enough to keep the doors open."

The restaurant added that they were "brutally harassed" by various media outlets "who have slandered and defamed every aspect" of their business.

"Today, a family-owned and operated business is closed, and 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media," the restaurant said. "We are heartbroken, but were unable to sustain the cost to stay open, when it seemed that every day, a local news outlet wanted to find something else to report on."

"Thank you for your years of loyal patronage, for letting us celebrate your special occasions at our hibachi tables and for loving us through so many life changes, and even a global pandemic," the restaurant added. "Please, respect our privacy as we try to recover and figure out what our future holds. We will fondly remember our times together."



