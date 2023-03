Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv today. (File)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, Japanese media reported, after the foreign ministry announced he was headed on a surprise trip to Ukraine.

Public broadcaster NHK said Prime Minister Kishida "could be seen getting off a train at a station in the centre of Kyiv", where he is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

