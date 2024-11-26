Japanese Bank Employees Vow In Blood Against Embezzlement

A bank in Japan has implemented an extraordinary policy where employees have signed a pledge in blood, promising to take their lives if found guilty of embezzling funds. A viral post compared the Shikoku Bank's rigorous stance against financial misconduct with the comparatively lenient consequences often observed in other countries.

The pledge, deeply influenced by Japan's feudal samurai code, demands a guilty employee return the stolen funds and perform seppuku — a traditional form of ritual suicide.

Outlined on Shikoku Bank's official website in Japanese, the pledge reads, “Anyone employed by this bank who has stolen money or caused others to steal from the bank will pay for it with his or her property and then commit suicide.”

This pledge dates back to the Thirty-seventh National Bank, which preceded Shikoku Bank. It adds, “This pledge is part of a document signed and stamped in blood by all 23 employees, including President Miura, of the Thirty-seventh National Bank, the predecessor of Shikoku Bank, to ensure strict handling of banknotes.”

The bank's website describes the oath as a symbol of ethical conduct and social responsibility, not just as an employee but as a member of society, preserving it as a cherished legacy of Shikoku Bank.

On social media platform X, the policy sparked wide-ranging reactions.

average us bank: we regret overcharging customers, we are hiring additional staff to investigate and we should have it settled by 2027



average japanese bank: pic.twitter.com/hHkiKHdxZb — Cluseau Investments (@blondesnmoney) November 24, 2024

“Now it's clear why they all have so much cash on their balance sheets,” a user wrote.

So maybe now it's clear why they all have so much cash on their balance sheets — Dr. Max de Cade, CBK (@MaxDecade80s) November 24, 2024

Another said that "the pact is some WW2 vibes."

the pact is some WW2 vibes — FoxCoin (FOX) (@FoxCoinUS) November 25, 2024

According to History.com, ‘seppuku' — commonly known as ‘hara-kiri' in the West — is a traditional form of ritual suicide that dates back to Japan's samurai warrior class. The act involved using a short sword to stab and cut open the abdomen, followed by an upward motion to ensure a fatal wound.