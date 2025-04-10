Japanese Badminton Star Urges Chinese Fans To Stop Stalking Her: "Very Uncomfortable And Scared"

Japanese badminton player Chiharu Shida has publicly asked her Chinese fans to respect her privacy and stop stalking her, stating that their behavior has made her feel "very uncomfortable and very scared". Currently competing in the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, the 27-year-old is affectionately known as the "most beautiful player" among Chinese fans. She recently revealed on social media that she's been stalked during every competition in China over the past 18 months.

"Thank you to everyone for your continued support, but I would like to request something from all my fans. We have been stalked every time we compete in China, it has already been going on for a year and a half. Recently, we've been feeling very uncomfortable and very scared," she said in an Instagram post.

Ms Shida and her partner, Nami Matsuyama, recently won a bronze medal in women's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics and are currently ranked third in the world. In the post, she added that "not all fans are like this" and thanked the majority for their support.

"I know it's not all fans that are like this, and I really like China and I'm thankful for all the support from fans. Starting now, please immediately stop the stalking and similar behaviour. If this type of situation continues, I will have to think of a way to handle it. Finally, please focus on us in the stadium, not on our private lives. Thanks again," she added.

Notably, the player has gained a significant following in China, earning her the nickname "Badminton Goddess" due to her impressive skills and charming personality. In November 2023, Ms Shida revealed that she was stalked and inappropriately touched by fans during the China Masters tournament, prompting her to ask fans to respect her personal space.

The Chinese Olympic Committee had responded to Ms Shida's concerns, issuing a statement that condemned "obsessive fan culture" and warned that such behavior disrupts competitions, public order, and sporting ethics.