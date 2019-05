Japan plans to buy 105 US-made stealth warplanes, US President Donald Trump said today.

Trump, in Tokyo for a state visit, said Japan "has just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new F35 stealth aircraft... This purchase would give Japan the largest F35 fleet of any US ally."