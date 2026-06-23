Japan Struggles With More Children Getting Involved In Upskirting Crimes

For years, Japan has struggled with upskirting and voyeuristic photography, leading to stricter laws, warning campaigns and even mandatory camera shutter sounds on smartphones. But experts are now raising concerns about a new development: a growing number of children are becoming offenders themselves.

According to police data cited by CNN, reported voyeurism cases involving minors jumped nearly sixfold in 2024 compared to the previous year and increased again in 2025.

The trend has alarmed child rights advocates, educators and therapists who say digital access is exposing young people to harmful behaviour at an increasingly early age.

“I was shocked to learn this was happening in schools,” cybersecurity expert and child rights activist Sumire Nagamori told the news outlet. “The perpetrator can be a classmate, and the images can end up online.”

Japan introduced a nationwide law against photo voyeurism in 2023 as part of broader reforms to its sex crime legislation. Before that, such offences were largely handled under local ordinances.

Despite the tougher legal framework, voyeurism remains one of the country's most common sex crimes. Police recorded 9,237 arrests related to voyeurism offences in 2025, the highest figure on record.

Easy Access To Devices, Harder To Control Behaviour

Experts said smartphones and social media are playing a major role in the shift.

“Young children are gaining access to digital devices before they are taught ethics or digital literacy,” Nagamori said.

“Before they can distinguish right from wrong, they already have tools that can be used to harm others.”

The impact is also being seen in treatment centres. Psychotherapist Daisuke Nakamura, who works with people convicted of voyeurism offences, says the profile of offenders has changed over time.

“When I opened this clinic 15 years ago, most of my clients were middle-aged men,” he told CNN. “Now, I see more junior high school, high school and university students.”

“My youngest clients are 13 or 14 years old, and occasionally elementary school students come in,” he said.

A Former Offender Speaks Out

A 19-year-old identified by the pseudonym Kimura said he first became interested in upskirting content when he was 15. Two years later, he carried out his first offence and went on to target around 30 victims.

“After doing it without getting caught, and feeling that rush of excitement afterwards, I wanted to feel that again,” he was quoted as saying.

Kimura eventually entered crime prevention and rehabilitation programs after being caught by the police.

Looking back, he said: “I feel really sorry… I'm able to live a normal life now, but I feel like I have to make sure I never forget what I did.”