Japan Fisherman Feared Killed In Bear Attack After Human Head Found At Lake

Hokkaido is home to the Ussuri brown bear, which is similar to the grizzly bear.

A fisherman in Japan is feared to have been killed by a bear after a human head was discovered in the area where he went missing. According to Japan Times, 54-year-old Toshihiro Nishikawa was dropped off by a boat at a spot on Lake Shumarinai on the country's northern Hokkaido Island. He was unaccompanied and went there to fish, the police said. The further said that an employee of the boat operator later saw a bear nearby and tried to call Mr Nishikawa but couldn't reach him.

The town police launched a bear hunt operation and one of the animals was killed, Japan Times said in its report.

The police are now investigating if the head they discovered is that of the Mr Nishikawa, a resident of Okoppe, also in Hokkaido.

The lake is popular among local anglers who keep going there for Sakhalin taimen, a rarely caught fish in Japan, as well as trout and Japanese smelt, as per the outlet.

The officials of the town have issued an emergency warning suspecting a bear attack.

"Please be careful when doing farm work, forest work, or entering the mountains near the sightings," the officials said in the statement.

In Japan, the Ussuri brown bear - also known as grizzly bear - is found commonly in Hokkaido.

As per UK-based Bear Conservation, the Ussuri brown bear is similar to the Kamchatka (in Russia) brown bear but is generally darker in colour with a more elongated skull and less elevated forehead.

It is estimated that 6,500 to 10,000 Ussuri brown bears populate Japan's main northern island. They can reach a fearsome height of up to 7ft 6in and weigh more than 250 kg.