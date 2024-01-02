Japan Earthquake Casualties 'Numerous', Damage 'Extensive': PM

"Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties," he said (AFP)

A major quake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day has caused "extensive" damage with numerous casualties, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses, and fires," he told reporters, describing a "race against time" to rescue victims.

