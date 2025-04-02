6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kyushu on Wednesday at 7:34 pm (IST), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 31.09 N and Longitude 131.47 E.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 02/04/2025 19:34:00 IST, Lat: 31.09 N, Long: 131.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Kyushu, Japan."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)