'I Was On It': Flier Rescued From Burning Japan Plane Shares What Happened

William Manzione, who said he was on the plane, shared this picture

All passengers on the Japan Airlines plane that burst into flames following a collision on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport are safe and are being moved to the terminal, one of the fliers has shared.

"Hi, I was on it. Everyone is safe and they are taking us to the terminal," William Manzione posted on X shortly after shocking visuals from the runway played on TV screens.

The Japan Airlines plane with 367 passengers and 12 crew on board caught fire after it collided with a coast guard aircraft, according to local media reports. Of the six on board the coast guard plane, five are dead.

Mr Manzione has also shared a photo of the burning plane on the runway. While NDTV cannot confirm that he was on the plane, his timeline on X showed a photograph clicked at an airport in Hokkaido a day back. And, reports on the Haneda airport shocker have said the passenger plane had arrived from Sapporo airport on Hokkaido.

In reply to a post on X about the runway blaze, Mr Manzione said, "Everyone is safe, the crew evacuated the whole aircraft quickly."

A coast guard official at Haneda Airport said "it's not clear if there was a collision". "But it is certain that our plane is involved," he told news agency AFP.

The runway shocker comes a day after a series of earthquakes hit Japan, claiming near 50 lives.

In fact, the Jiji news agency has reported that the coast guard plane was to take off for a rescue operation in central Japan in the aftermath of the quakes.