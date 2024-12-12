Japan Airlines Combats Overcrowding With Same-Day Luggage Delivery Service

Japan Airlines has launched a same-day luggage delivery service that offers foreign tourists arriving at Haneda Airport's Terminal 3 an option to transport their bags straight to their hotels for a fee of 4,500 yen (about USD 29) per suitcase, reported CNN. The airline promises to deliver the luggage the same day, excluding weather or traffic-related delays.

The new service, unveiled on December 5, intends to provide passengers with a more convenient and enjoyable arrival experience while reducing traffic on Tokyo's public transit networks.

“The ‘Baggage-Free' travel service from Haneda Airport aims to address social issues such as congestion in public transportation and the shortage of storage lockers, providing a more convenient travel experience for tourists,” the airline said.

In addition to foreign tourists, the service is also available to Japanese citizens as well as those who do not fly with JAL. However, you can use it only for hotel drop-offs and not for private residences, Airbnbs, rented apartments, or any other type of lodging. Travellers staying at hotels in 14 different districts -- Shinjuku, Shinagawa, Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Koto, Ota, Shibuya, Taito, Toshima, Bunkyo, Sumida, Meguro and Edogawa -- can avail same-day delivery service.

When JAL passengers use this amenity, their accounts will be credited with 50 frequent flyer points. The service is offered daily from 4 am to 6 pm in the Terminal 3 arrivals hall at Haneda Airport.

How to avail of the service

To avail of the delivery assistance, passengers must reserve and pay in advance. The travellers can scan the 2D barcode on the poster in front of the JAL ABC counter. They must fill out the application, pick up a baggage sticker from a nearby machine, attach it to their luggage, and check in their bags at the desk.

Since Japan's reopening after the pandemic, overtourism has been a major problem in the country. According to the Japanese National Tourism Organisation, Japan hosted 3.2 million tourists in July, roughly 66% more than the same month in 2023. The Japanese government is expecting to surpass its target of 32 million visitors this year.

Authorities have been urging tourists to spread out and visit less-travelled areas of Japan. JAL also offered complimentary connecting flights to lesser-known Japanese destinations to customers flying in from North America.