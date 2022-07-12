World's Most Powerful Telescope's 1st Snapshot Of Our Universe: 5 Points

The James Webb Space Telescope- world's largest and most powerful space telescope - was constructed by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp and was launched to space for NASA and its European and Canadian counterparts in December 2021 from French Guiana.

The telescope's primary mirror is an array of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal that helps it to observe objects at greater distances, thus further back in time, than the Hubble telescope.

James Webb Space Telescope has five introductory targets including the new stars - the Carina Nebula and the Southern Ring Nebula, each thousands of light years away from Earth.

The collection will also include two very different sets of galaxy clusters Stephan's Quintet- first identified in 1877 and a much more recent discovery dubbed SMACS 0723.