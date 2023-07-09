James Cameron To Sell His 102-Acre California Estate For $33 Million. See Pics

Mr Cameron described the estate as having "a Hawaiian resort kind of feel to it".

'Titanic' and 'Avatar' director James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron are selling their 102-acre estate, located in the gated Hollister Ranch community of Gaviota, in California, for $33 million, as per People Magazine. The seaside property has an 8,000-square-foot main house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse.

Additionally, there is a 24,000-square-foot barn that, according to Mr Cameron, has been used to store a helicopter and a number of other vehicles. He also worked on submarines there for his renowned underwater adventures. Additional features of the beautiful estate include a large, lagoon-style pool surrounded by palm trees, which Mr Cameron described as having "a Hawaiian resort kind of feel to it". The estate also has a gym, movie theatre, dual offices and a game room.

It is listed by Jeff Kruthers of Hollister Ranch Realty and Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties, as per the outlet. The mansion was bought by the Oscar-winning artist and his wife in the late 1990s for $4.3 million. The couple told the Wall Street Journal(WSJ) they were letting go of their estate since they spend most of their time in New Zealand. The couple has remodelled the house, installing Rocky Mountain quartzite flooring and refinishing the hardwood.

Discussing about it, Mr Cameron told the WSJ, "The previous owner had a lot of marble. We brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land."

Mr Cameron, who has a deep passion for marine life, has a set of military-grade binoculars by the window to spot grey whales, the occasional humpback, sea otters, seals, dolphins and sea lions.

"We don't believe in having a gigantic carbon footprint. So we felt it was time to pass the baton to somebody else," Mr Cameron told WSJ. He added that they are trying to walk the walk of sustainability. "One major criticism, especially if you're seen as a high-visibility or high-net-worth person, is, 'Oh, you've got all these properties all over the place. That's not very sustainable.' We're trying to walk the walk of sustainability," he added.